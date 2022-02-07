Police appealing to driver in Oracabessa hit-and-run to surrender

ST MARY, Jamaica — The police are appealing to the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident along the Oracabessa main road on Saturday to turn themselves in.

According to the police a man, 38-year-old Kenroy Green of Oracabessa in the parish, died of injuries he received in the incident.

The police said that about 10:45 pm, residents alerted the police that Green was hit by a motor vehicle; the driver did not stop.

Green received multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital by the police. He died while being treated.

Investigators are appealing to the driver of the motor vehicle to turn himself in to the Oracabessa Police immediately. Persons who may have witnessed the incident are also encouraged to share what they know with the Oracabessa Police by calling 876-975-3233 or 994-2223, police 119 number or the nearest police station.