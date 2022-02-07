Police appealing to driver in Oracabessa hit-and-run to surrender

Police appealing to driver in Oracabessa hit-and-run to surrenderMonday, February 07, 2022
|
ST MARY, Jamaica — The police are appealing to the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident along the Oracabessa main road on Saturday to turn themselves in.
According to the police a man, 38-year-old Kenroy Green of Oracabessa in the parish, died of injuries he received in the incident.
The police said that about 10:45 pm, residents alerted the police that Green was hit by a motor vehicle; the driver did not stop.
Green received multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital by the police. He died while being treated.
Investigators are appealing to the driver of the motor vehicle to turn himself in to the Oracabessa Police immediately. Persons who may have witnessed the incident are also encouraged to share what they know with the Oracabessa Police by calling 876-975-3233 or 994-2223, police 119 number or the nearest police station.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy