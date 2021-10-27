Police appealing to relatives of deceased to claim body

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are asking the relatives of a man who was killed in Cross Roads, Kingston 5 on Thursday, July 8, to come forward to confirm his identity and claim his body.

According to the police, an identification card found on the deceased gave his name as Shay Green, 36, of Barbican Road, Kingston 6.

It is reported that at about 5:30 pm, Green and another male boarded a coaster bus and demanded money from the driver.

The conductor, on seeing the altercation, ran from the bus. He was allegedly chased by Green along the roadway in the direction of Carib 5.

The bus driver then reportedly reversed the bus into the lay-by when Green turned and ran towards the bus. He was hit by the door, fell and was run over.

The driver then alerted the police and Green was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are appealing to Green's family or anyone with information that can assist in having his body claimed by a relative to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184.