Police arrest 11 people, seize 3 firearms over 24 hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that 11 people were arrested in connection with the seizure of three illegal firearms and over 45 rounds of ammunition across the island in the last 24 hours.

The police said one of the firearms — a Browning pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition — was seized in Westmoreland. Two females were arrested in connection with this seizure.

In St Thomas, two men were taken into custody when a 45 calibre pistol with one round of ammunition was found in a vehicle during a stop and search operation.

Meanwhile, a Berretta 9mm pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition was seized by police from the Kingston Central Division during a predawn operation, carried out on Edie Lane. No one was arrested in connection to this firearm.

A joint police-military operation in the Kingston East Division also led to the seizure of 15 rounds of ammunition and the arrest of six people.

The police did not reveal the identities of the arrested people.

However, they further appealed to the public to report illegal firearms by calling Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or their nearest police station.