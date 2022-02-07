Police arrest eight men on counterfeit liquor charges

Police arrest eight men on counterfeit liquor chargesMonday, February 07, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The security forces on Monday arrested eight men in connection with a counterfeit liquor operation on Old Harbour Road in St Catherine.
According to a report from the police, a team of police and military personnel carried out a joint operation in the area between the hours of 5:00 am and 8:30 am.
The team entered a premises where they uncovered an illegal bottling operation with counterfeit liquor. The team discovered hundreds of bottles, labels of popular local liquor brands, a bottling machine and several cases of raw material.
The police said that the eight men who were found at the premises were taken into custody.
The team also seized approximately $280,000 in cash.
The police are warning citizens to take precautions and examine the labels of packages when making purchases.
