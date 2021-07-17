Police arrest man caught with gun

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man is now in police custody in relation to the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in the Braeton Parkway, St Catherine on Friday.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

The police said about 1:30 pm, officers saw the man walking along the roadway when his actions aroused their suspicion. He was reportedly accosted, searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.