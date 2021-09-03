Police arrest man nabbed with gun in a cab

St MARY, Jamaica — A man who was travelling in a taxi on Thursday was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he was allegedly found with a gun during an operation in the Port Maria Town Centre in St Mary.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Rohan Shand, a fisherman of Haffizulla Lane, in the parish.

Reports from the Port Maria police are that about 5:30 pm the driver of a taxi was signalled to stop and he complied.

The police said the driver and the passengers were subsequently searched and Shand was found with a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and five 9mm rounds.

He was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

Shand is scheduled to appear before the Port Maria Parish Court on Thursday, September 9.