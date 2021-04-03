Police arrest man wanted for triple murder in targeted operation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two people, including a man wanted for a triple murder, were arrested today following the seizure of a firearm and rounds of ammunition during an operation on Rousseau Road in Kingston.

The police said their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Specialized Operation Branch and the Jamaica Defence Force reportedly carried out a targeted operation at a premises occupied by both suspects, when a Glock pistol and 17 cartridges were seized.

The operation as carried out about 7:00 am.