Police arrest woman suspected of lottery scamming in St Elizabeth

Police arrest woman suspected of lottery scamming in St ElizabethSunday, April 10, 2022
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A woman has been arrested and charged with knowingly possessing identity information after she was caught with electronic devices during a stop and search operation along the Gilnock main road, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth on Saturday.
She has been identified as 22-year-old Melissa Brown of Park Mountain District in the parish.
Reports are that about 5:27 pm, lawmen were conducting the operation when Brown was stopped. During the search, the police said a few electronic devices were found in her possession containing identity information.
Brown was then taken into custody and subsequently interviewed and charged.
Her court date has not yet been finalised.
