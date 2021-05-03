Police assist pregnant woman after labour starts in Clarendon roadblock

Police assist pregnant woman after labour starts in Clarendon roadblockMonday, May 03, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Police deployed to clear the roadblock on the border of Clarendon and Manchester had to rush a pregnant woman to hospital this morning after she started experiencing labour pains.
The woman, who has an underlying medical condition, was heading to the Mandeville Regional Hospital for an appointment, when the vehicle she was travelling in was caught up in the chaos caused by taxi operators who withdrew their services in protest of poor road conditions along the thoroughfare.
Her caregiver told OBSERVER ONLINE that the mother-to-be started experiencing cramps and pains associated with labour in the middle of the roadblock when she asked to use a bathroom.
The police, who had just arrived to clear the area, were informed of the situation and she was rushed to the hospital just in time for delivery.
Traffic was backed up several miles for over three hours as unscrupulous motorists forcing their way through, further compounded the issue along the Scotts Pass to Porus main road.
