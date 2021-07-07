Police capture wanted man at St Andrew apartment complex

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Special Weapons and Tactical unit (SWAT) say they captured a “high value target” at an apartment complex in St Andrew earlier today.

The police have identified the target as Kevon McCallum, otherwise called 'Macky Boy', who was wanted for murder and other serious offences.

A video of the operation made its rounds on social media earlier, showing several SWAT vehicles parked outside the apartment complex.

More information later.