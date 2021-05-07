Police capture wanted man in Kingston

Police capture wanted man in KingstonFriday, May 07, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica — A man who was wanted in connection with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition was captured by the police yesterday.
He has been identified as Delroy Burkett, otherwise called ‘Little D’, of Race Course in Clarendon.
According to the police, Burkett fled his community to Kingston where he was involved in a motorcycle collision and was admitted in hospital. Police investigations revealed that he was hiding under a fake name.
Burkett was subsequently arrested.
