Police charge 31 people at car mart party

Police charge 31 people at car mart partyFriday, April 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-one of approximately 80 people in attendance at an illegal party at a car mart along Constant Spring Road were arrested and charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act when officers shut down the event on Thursday, April 29.
The police said an additional seven people received summonses to appear in court for the breaches.
Official reports are that between the hours of 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, a police team was carrying out lockdown operations in the division, when about 8:30 pm, the team received a call about an illegal party along the mentioned roadway.
Officers said on arrival, a full party was observed in session with about 80 people, who on seeing the police, proceeded to lock the gate in a bid to escape.
Several partygoers were quickly intercepted and taken into custody, however, the others managed to escape over the rear perimeter fence of the premises, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy