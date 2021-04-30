Police charge 31 people at car mart party

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-one of approximately 80 people in attendance at an illegal party at a car mart along Constant Spring Road were arrested and charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act when officers shut down the event on Thursday, April 29.

The police said an additional seven people received summonses to appear in court for the breaches.

Official reports are that between the hours of 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, a police team was carrying out lockdown operations in the division, when about 8:30 pm, the team received a call about an illegal party along the mentioned roadway.

Officers said on arrival, a full party was observed in session with about 80 people, who on seeing the police, proceeded to lock the gate in a bid to escape.

Several partygoers were quickly intercepted and taken into custody, however, the others managed to escape over the rear perimeter fence of the premises, the police said.