Police charge American woman held in drug bust

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have charged the American woman who was taken into custody following a drug seizure at the Sangster International Airport on Saturday.

According to the police, 22-year-old Cameryn Harris-Love, of a North Carolina, USA address, has been slapped with multiple charges in connection with the drug find.

The police said that about 12:00 pm, Harris-Love was about to board a flight from the Sangster's International Airport to Charlotte, USA, when the Narcotics Police searched her luggage and found a secret compartment that contained a white substance resembling cocaine. She was taken into custody and the drugs seized.

Harris-Love was subsequently charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, conspiracy to export cocaine, attempting to export cocaine.

She is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Friday, December 10, 2021.

The police said the drugs weighed approximately 4.25 lbs and has an estimated street value of US$96,500.