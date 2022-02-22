Police charge four people after firearm seizure in Brown's Town

ST ANN, Jamaica— Four people, including a woman, were arrested and charged following the seizure of a Smith & Wesson Springfield 9mm pistol during an operation in Liberty district, Brown's Town in St Ann on Tuesday, February 15.

Charged are: 23-year-old Steven Campbell; 26-year-old Javon Edwards; 21-year-old Jovan Johnson, and 35-year-old Yaneek Green, all of St Ann addresses.

Reports from the Brown's Town are that about 5:45 pm, lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched. During the search, the illegal firearm, which contained 11 rounds of ammunition, was found hidden in a sofa.

They were arrested and subsequently charged on Monday, February 21.