Police charge suspect in murder of music selector

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police say they have made a breakthrough in their cold case investigation of the January 31, 2020 murder of music selector, 35-year-old Oshane Jones.

According to the police, a suspect, 21-year-old Ryan Nelson, otherwise called 'Weddy', of a Red Hills Road, Kingston 19 address, was arrested on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The police said that the now deceased man was riding his motorcycle along Whitehall Avenue in St Andrew about 3:00 pm, when Nelson allegedly drove up beside him on a motorcycle, pulled a firearm from his waistband and shot him.

Nelson was charged after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney on Monday.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.