Police charge two men in killing of St Ann hotel manager

Police charge two men in killing of St Ann hotel managerFriday, March 11, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica – Police have charged two men in connection with the killing of former hotel manager, Clyde Taylor.
Taylor, who managed a popular hotel in Ocho Rios, St Ann, was found dead in Runaway Bay in the parish last week. He had been reported missing a few days earlier.
Those charged are 22-year-old Shacquelle McIntosh, a houseman from Salem in Runaway Bay, and Sheldon Folkes, 32, a barber from an area known as Lewis, also in the parish.
Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, commanding officer in St Ann, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the men were charged yesterday.
Taylor, 65, who was also a businessman from Salem, was found in a Nissan Note motorcar shortly after midday last week Thursday in a district called Top Hill in Hampton, Runaway Bay.
His body was found with several chop wounds, police said.
Taylor was last seen alive about 9:30 pm the previous Saturday when he left his house in Runaway Bay to an undisclosed destination.
