Police commended on professionalism, teamwork in Trafalgar Road incident

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson and Senior Superintendent of Police, Stephanie Lindsay have commended all the officers involved in today's operation, which led to two gunmen being killed and another taken into custody after they allegedly committed a robbery and murder in St Andrew earlier today.

Reports are that the men were involved in the shooting death of a businessman at 74 Old Hope Road in the vicinity of Swallowfield, St Andrew. However, using Jamaica Eye Technology, members of the Metropolitan Quick Response Team were quickly mobilised and a white Toyota Axio motor car, which the men were travelling in, was intercepted in the vicinity of Abbey Court on Trafalgar Road shortly after.

They reportedly engaged officers in a shootout, resulting in the death of two of the culprits and the arrest of the third. Two firearms were reportedly seized, one of which the police said was robbed from the businessman that was killed.

In a statement from the police moments ago, Anderson said the officers displayed professionalism and teamwork and applied their training in technology, tactics and use of force in a bid to ensure the scene unfolded as safely as possible for all involved.

SSP Lindsay further praised them saying, “We have to commend the quick response of the police that were actually in the area coupled with the technology that they were able to apprehend these persons within minutes of committing this robbery and murder.”

Lindsay said a police service vehicle was also damaged during the incident.