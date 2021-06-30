Police confirm pregnant St Ann woman, abducted, beaten

ST ANN, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has released more information regarding an incident in which a pregnant woman was allegedly abducted in this parish yesterday.

The JCF, through its Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), told OBSERVER ONLINE that the woman was travelling in a taxi when she was abducted and beaten.

"There was an incident yesterday when the woman went into a taxi and she was taken to a location where she didn't want to go. She was assaulted. She managed to escape and go to hospital," the CCU said.

The woman, who buys and sells goods in St Ann, was still in hospital up to this morning.

She is involved in a matter that is currently before the courts.

Horace Mills