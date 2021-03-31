Police constable killed in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica -- Senior police investigators are now trying to identify the killer or killers of a police constable in Portmore, St Catherine about 9:45 last night.

The dead cop has been identified as 36-year-old Jermaine Bennett, who was based at the Kingston Central Police Station.

Details on the fatal shooting of Bennett have not yet been released by the investigators, but police say the incident occurred along the Gregory Park main road.

Yesterday, the police reported that 368 people had been killed across the island since the start of this year.

This was 17 or five per cent more than the number of people killed in Jamaica over the same period last year.

More to come

Arthur Hall