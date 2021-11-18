Police constable killed in Westmoreland

Police constable killed in WestmorelandThursday, November 18, 2021
|
The Westmoreland Police are now probing the murder of constable Duvaughn Brown.
Brown, who was part of the National Police College of Jamaica, was gunned down last night in Naggo Town District, in Whithorn, Westmoreland.
It is reported that at about 9:50 pm, Brown went to a nearby shop and was pounced upon and shot multiple times.
He died on the spot.
Brown's death comes just six days after another constable, Okeeno Haughton, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Mona, St Andrew.
Read: District Constable found shot to death in vehicle in Mona.
A state of public emergency (SOE) was recently imposed in the police division in Westmoreland.
