Police constable on shooting charge offered bail

Police constable on shooting charge offered bailFriday, June 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kemar Hutchinson, a 32-year-old police constable who is now facing the court on shooting charges was yesterday offered bail in the amount of $500,000 under strict reporting conditions.
Hutchinson was offered bail in the Corporate Area Criminal Court following a ruling by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.
Allegations are that on February 28, 2020 at approximately 4:00 am, the constable pounced upon a 21-year-old resident of Love Kingston and shot him without lawful reason.
However, in applying for bail, Peter Champagnie — who represents Hutchinson — pointed out that a gun had been recovered from a resident during the shooting incident and the resident had been charged. He submitted that his client had fired in self defence.
Hutchinson will return to court on September 14, 2021.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy