Police constable on shooting charge offered bail

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kemar Hutchinson, a 32-year-old police constable who is now facing the court on shooting charges was yesterday offered bail in the amount of $500,000 under strict reporting conditions.

Hutchinson was offered bail in the Corporate Area Criminal Court following a ruling by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

Allegations are that on February 28, 2020 at approximately 4:00 am, the constable pounced upon a 21-year-old resident of Love Kingston and shot him without lawful reason.

However, in applying for bail, Peter Champagnie — who represents Hutchinson — pointed out that a gun had been recovered from a resident during the shooting incident and the resident had been charged. He submitted that his client had fired in self defence.

Hutchinson will return to court on September 14, 2021.