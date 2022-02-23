Police constable suffers burns during rum seizure

Police constable suffers burns during rum seizureWednesday, February 23, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A police constable who attempted to test a quantity of rum that was seized during an operation had to seek medical treatment after the liquid exploded.
Reports are that a white 2002 Toyota Probox motor car was stopped during an operation along the Old Harbour Road in St Catherine and the lawmen discovered several five-gallon buckets with what appeared to be denatured rum.
Denatured alcohol (also called methylated spirits) is ethanol that has additives to make it poisonous, bad-tasting, foul-smelling to discourage its recreational consumption.
It is reported that the constable wanted to test the contraband to ascertain if it were indeed rum. He reportedly removed one of the bottles from the car and placed it on the ground.
The constable then reportedly use a lighter to ignite the liquid which exploded causing burns to his face.
He drove himself to the Spanish Town hospital where he is being treated.
