Police continue search for missing Clarendon teacher

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police say they are following strong leads into the case of Natalie Dawkins, the teacher from Clarendon who has been missing since Tuesday, March 30.

Assistant Superintendent of Police in Clarendon, Eudene Downey said the suspect who eluded the police in the incident on Saturday is still being sought. His brother who was killed in a shoot-out with the police has since been identified.

“The suspect who was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police on Saturday April 3rd in the Blue Hole/ Bellas Gate area of St Catherine has been identified as 29-year-old Jeff Bedward otherwise called 'Water Lord' of the Chatteau and Sandy Bay districts in Clarendon as well as Bellas Gate in St Catherine. Bedward was a suspect in the murder of Donovan Francis otherwise called 'Cannon' who was shot and killed on March 17, 2021 in the Sand Hole community in Bellas Gate,” Downey said.

Assistant Superintendent Downey said that Bedward is also a person of interest in the double murder of 41-year-old Site Liaison Officer, Craig Smith and Bonito Williams, 61 years old, which happened on January 6, 2020 at a construction site in Chatteau, Clarendon.

“The search for Ms Dawkins continued today (Tuesday) at 9 o'clock this morning when police and military personnel supported by teachers combed through the communities of Four Paths settlement, Parnarsuss, and Woodleigh, which are all neighbouring districts to where the Dawkins resides,” she said.