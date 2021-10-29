Police corporal to be the only male Valedictorian at UWI graduations this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica---When The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus kicks off this year's graduation exercises this weekend, Police Corporal Kensley Shay will be one of four remarkable valedictorians for the virtual school-leaving ceremonies.

Dubbed the “Fantastic Four”, the students have excelled in their various fields and will represent their peers for the graduating class of 2021. The valedictorians include students from three faculties, with Corporal Shay representing the Faculty of Social Sciences.

According to a release from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Shay's latest achievement proves that the St Thomas native is determined to continue shattering the proverbial glass ceiling.

Shay who took the JCF's entrance test at the age of 16 said at the time he was enrolled in lower sixth form and had no real interest in becoming a police officer. He soon however realised that the force was a “great way to push myself into adulthood and become responsible.” He officially joined the force at 19 years old and has since served with distinction in the St Andrew South Division and the Protective Services Division.

Still, even as he climbed the ladder of excellence in the JCF, university was not an option for Shay. The latter he revealed was mainly due to financial constraints. But he was determined not to let that be a stumbling block. Pressing through difficult times, Shay can now proudly say that he has overcome all obstacles as he looks to graduate with first-class honours degree in management studies from the region's most prestigious tertiary institutions. He will be the only male valedictorian for the class of 2021.

“The programme was pretty good, I had fun with it. However, being able to sync my academic and professional life was my greatest challenge,” he said. Still, the corporal managed to strike the balance, excelling at both.

According to the release, Shay studied for and passed the JCF Promotional Examination, earning his promotion from the rank of Constable to Corporal in December 2018.

When asked about his biggest motivation throughout his studies, Shay credited his mother, indicating that her “words kept me calm and her prayers kept me safe.”

Sharing a word of encouragement for young people, the corporal said “Personal experience has allowed me to understand that our paths in life aren't labelled with clear directions in regards to which way we should be headed,” he stated. “You have to keep your head up during every phase in life…be open to new challenges and experiences, work hard, work a little harder, beat the odds and remain humble.”

The outstanding policeman now hopes to complete a fully funded Masters of Arts degree in Intelligence and International Security or a Master's of Science in information Systems or a computer-based programme. He has already applied to several prestigious universities and is in high spirits about his prospect.

The JCF in their salute to Corporal Shay said the law enforcer embodies what it means to be a "Force for Good."