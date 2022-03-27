Police curfew in St Andrew South Division extended

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The curfew imposed in sections of the St Andrew South Division has been extended for another 48 hours.

The curfew began at 6:00 pm Sunday evening and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm Tuesday, March 29.

The boundaries of the curfew remains as follows:

North: Along Imaginary Line A from Imaginary Line B (vicinity Potosi Avenue) to Molynes Road (vicinity Glendale Drive);

East: Along Molynes Road from Imaginary Line A (vicinity Glendale Drive) to Washington Boulevard;

South: Along Washington Boulevard from Molynes Road to Imaginary Line B (vicinity Elma Crescent); and

West: Along Imaginary Line B (vicinity Elma Crescent) from Washington Boulevard to Imaginary Line A (vicinity Potosi Avenue).

The curfew was first imposed on Friday.

READ: Curfew imposed in section of St Andrew South

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.