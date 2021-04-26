Police detain brother of man killed in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica — A man is now in custody in connection with the death of his brother in St Mary over the weekend.

Dead is Osmund Senior, 51, a farmer of Springfield District.

Reports are that a family friend went to visit the deceased and found him lying on his back covered in blood with wounds to his face. The family friend called the police.

When the police arrived, they found the deceased with his head bashed in, lying among building blocks on the ground outside his house.

The suspect, who is the brother of the deceased, was taken into custody.