Police find gun during Westmoreland operation

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have seized a Taurus 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing ten .40 cartridges during an operation at Bluefields, Westmoreland on Saturday.

Reports are that about 6:00 am, a police team conducted an operation in the community where a premises was searched and the weapon found in bushes.

No one was arrested in connection to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.