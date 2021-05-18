Police find gun under debris during operation

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A team of officers assigned to the St Catherine North Police Division seized one Smith and Wesson 357 magnum revolver during a joint police/military operation on Angels Drive in Spanish Town, St Catherine yesterday.

The police were reportedly in the area about 5:55 am, when a premises was searched and the illegal firearm was seen wrapped in a plastic bag beside a door of a house under a pile of debris.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.