Police find two firearms in Jack's Hill, St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police seized two firearms on Harriman Close, Jack's Hill in St Andrew following an operation in the area today.

Officers were carrying out an operation at a premises about 7:00 am when a .38 revolver was seized.

During the same operation, the police said another premises searched and a Sturn Ruger Rifle, along with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition, was also seized.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizures but the police said investigations continue.