Police following leads in murder of woman in Burnt Savannah

Police following leads in murder of woman in Burnt SavannahThursday, April 29, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — There has been no arrest so far but police say they are making progress in their investigations relating to the murder of 38-year-old Natesha Waite at Burnt Savannah, a few miles south west of Santa Cruz in early April.
“No arrest yet made (but) investigators are following encouraging leads for which scientific and forensic assistance has been sought,” said Inspector Sophia Daley of the Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU) in an emailed response to a query from OBSERVER ONLINE.
Waite's body was found by her 17-year-old son at her home in Burnt Savannah on the morning of April 6. Her throat was slashed.
