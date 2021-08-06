Police hunting two escapees from Hunts Bay lockup

Police hunting two escapees from Hunts Bay lockupFriday, August 06, 2021
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The police are at this hour continuing a manhunt for two prisoners who escaped from the Hunts Bay Police lockup on Thursday.
The men have been identified as 30-year-old Roland Scully of Tobias Road, Kingston 11, and 26-year-old Gevoney Myrie of Olympic Way, also in Kingston 11.
Lawmen said that they discovered that the men were missing from the facility about 10:37 pm, during routine checks. Preliminary investigations indicate that the men escaped through a hole in the perimeter fence at the rear of the lockup, the police said.
Scully and Myrie were recently convicted for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, with their sentencing scheduled for September 16 and September 17 respectively at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.
The police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scully and/or Myrie to contact the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-923-5626, police 119 emergency number; Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.
Meanwhile, the police are reminding members of the public that it is a criminal offense to harbour fugitives.
