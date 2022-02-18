Police identify Greenvale murder victim

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Police in Manchester are probing the murder of a senior citizen and the wounding of a man following a gun attack in Greenvale on Thursday.

READ: Two shot, one fatally in Manchester

Police identified the deceased as 76-year-old Teddy Clarke.



Police reports are that about 6:04 pm, Clarke and the injured man were at an establishment in a section of Greenvale known as “Texas”, when gunmen opened fire.



The men were taken to hospital where Clarke was pronounced dead and the injured man admitted.

- Kasey Williams