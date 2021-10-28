Police identify Mandeville crash victims

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police have identified the two men who died in a two-vehicle crash on the Winston Jones Highway near Marshalls Pen in Mandeville yesterday.

They are 36-year-old Marvin Thompson and 28-year-old Odane Hanson from Seven Corners near Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth.

Police reports are that about 6:05 pm, the men were travelling westerly in a Honda CR-V motorcar when Thompson lost control of the vehicle while overtaking a line of traffic.

The car collided with a truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The men had to be removed from the car by firefighters.

The roadway was cordoned off for hours last night as police conducted an investigation.

Kasey Williams

