Police identify murdered basic school teacher

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica- Police have identified a basic school teacher who was this morning killed by gunmen in Sandy Bank near Treasure Beach.

She is 28-year-old Chanel Smith of Sandy Bank District.

Police reports are that about 8:00 am, Smith was walking to the Sandy Bank Basic School when two men travelling on a motorcycle opened fire near the entrance of the institution.

Smith was rushed to hospital where she subsequently succumbed.



- Kasey Williams