Police identify murdered basic school teacher

Police identify murdered basic school teacherTuesday, December 07, 2021
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica- Police have identified a basic school teacher who was this morning killed by gunmen in Sandy Bank near Treasure Beach.
She is 28-year-old Chanel Smith of Sandy Bank District.
Police reports are that about 8:00 am, Smith was walking to the Sandy Bank Basic School when two men travelling on a motorcycle opened fire near the entrance of the institution.
Smith was rushed to hospital where she subsequently succumbed.
- Kasey Williams
