Police identify six arrested in $1.8m ganja bust

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The six people who were arrested during an operation at Spring Farm Boulevard in St James were charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act on Monday.

Charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and cultivating ganja 55-year-old, Rashford Galloway; 43-year-old, Gary Lewis; 22-year-old, Dovia Watson; 31-year-old, Wayne Pinnock; 32-year-old, Lance Foreman; and 30-year-old, Kadian Benjamin, all from St James.

The charges stem from a 12-hour-long operation by the Narcotics police which began about 2:30 pm last Thursday.

The police reported on Saturday that a search of a premises had revealed potted ganja plants, a hydroelectric greenhouse inside the home, loose ganga in buckets and bags, and 40 vials containing hash oil (a by-product of ganja).

The police have estimated the value of the approximately 450 pounds seized at $1,800,000.

The six individuals are to appear in the St James Parish Court on Friday.