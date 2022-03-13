Police identify two killed in Manchester gun attacks

MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Two men who were killed on Sunday in separate incidents in Manchester have been identified.

Police named the deceased as 34-year-old Arlando Tummings, a vendor of Salmon Town and 50-year-old Oneil Francis, otherwise called 'Cardo', of Greenvale, both in Manchester.

A police report from the Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU) said about 12:02 am, Tummings was standing along the roadway in Salmon Town when he was pounced upon by an unknown assailant/s who shot him several times in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CCU said Francis was killed in his community of Greenvale about 1:30 am and his body found about 7:00 am on a section of the Winston Jones Highway. Police said the body had gunshot wounds.

These incidents follow a report at last Thursday's municipal meeting in which head of the Manchester police Superintendent Lloyd Darby noted that major crimes are up by 32 per cent in the parish since the start of this year when compared to the corresponding period last year (January 1 to March 9).

- Kasey Williams