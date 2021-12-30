Police impose curfew in Kingston Central Division

Police impose curfew in Kingston Central DivisionThursday, December 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have imposed a 48-hour curfew in the Kingston Central Division. The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Thursday and the boundaries are as follows:
North: Along North Street from the intersection with Hanover Street to the intersection with Text Lane;
East: Along Text Lane from the intersection with North Street to the intersection with East Queen Street;
South: Along East Queen Street from the intersection with Text Lane to the intersection with Hanover Street;
West: Along Hanover Street from the intersection with East Queen Street to the intersection with North Street.
During the hours of the curfew, the police said all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.
