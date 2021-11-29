Police impose curfew in Kingston Western Division

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The police have imposed a 48-hour curfew in sections of Zimbabwe, Mexico and Angola communities in the Kingston Western Division, which began at 6:00 pm, on Monday, November 29.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along 10th Street from the intersection with Greenwich Street onto 9th Street to the intersection with Collie Smith Drive;

East: Along Collie Smith Drive from the intersection with 9th Street to the intersection with 7th Street;

South: Along 7th Street from the intersection with Collie Smith Drive to the Trench Town Primary School perimeter wall;

West: Along an imaginary line from the Trench Town Primary School perimeter wall to the intersection with Greenwich Street and 10th Street.

During the hours of the curfew, the police said all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.