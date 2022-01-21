Police impose curfew in St Andrew North Division

Police impose curfew in St Andrew North DivisionFriday, January 21, 2022
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A curfew has been imposed in sections of the St Andrew North Division. The curfew began at 6:00 pm Friday and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Sunday, January 23, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
North – From the intersection of Wayne Drive and Plum Lane to the intersection of Wayne Drive and Wayne Close.
South – From the entrance of 44 Whitehall Avenue to the dead-end of 44 Whitehall Avenue (200 metres).
East – From the intersection of Wayne Drive and Wayne Close, travelling along Wayne Close, onto an imaginary line, through premises in Collins Close onto 44 Whitehall Avenue (350 metres).
West – From the dead-end of 44 Whitehall Avenue to the intersection of Wayne Drive and Plum Lane (150 metres).
During the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.
