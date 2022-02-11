Police in Haiti kept busy as criminals go on crime spree

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, CMC – Haitian police have been kept busy over the past few days as kidnappings, murder and other criminal acts continue to plague the country.

Police are searching for Pastor Guyto Pierre, who has become the latest religious figure to be abducted by criminal gangs.

He was kidnapped from his home in Duval (Pétion-ville) and is the pastor of the Church of the Mission of the Christian Center of Bellevue la Montagne.

Earlier this week, the abductors of Pastor Lochard Rémy, a popular evangelical singer, demanded a two-million-US-dollar ransom for his release, according to his wife, Yolie Rémy.

She told local media that the kidnappers, said to be members of the notorious 400 Mawozo gang, had made the demand less than 24 hours after the abduction of her husband as he made his way to the God Eben Etzer Church for Sunday worship

In recent months, several pastors have either been killed or released after they were abducted. Police have also confirmed that 20 passengers who were abducted on the Sans Souci Tours bus last weekend have been released.

The Sans Souci bus and its passengers were kidnapped last Friday in Croixdes-Bouquets with the driver being released the next day. Police are continuing their search for the gunmen, who, on Wednesday, in the capital, riddled a vehicle with bullets. Three persons were killed in that incident. which three people were killed instantly.

Meanwhile, Calixte Jean Astrel, the spokesperson for the National Police of Nippes, said that during January 2022, the law enforcement authorities have made 62 arrests for various offences including murders, illegal possession of firearms, theft and rape.