Police in different divisions name three individuals as persons of interest

Police in different divisions name three individuals as persons of interestThursday, October 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Criminal Investigation Branch has listed three individuals as persons of interest in the divisions of St Elizabeth, St Andrew Central and Kingston West.
They are:
· Forty-seven-year-old Derrick Robinson, farmer of Haughton district, Lacovia in St Elizabeth is urged to report to the Lacovia Police Station by midday, Friday, October 15.
· Thirty-year-old Shamar Bell of Torrington Park is urged to report to the Cross Roads Police Station in St Andrew by midday, Friday, October 15.
· Twenty-eight-year-old Patricia Nash of Tivoli Gardens, Kingston 14 is urged to report to the Denham Town Police Station by midday, Friday, October 15.
The police believe that these individuals are critical to cases that are currently under investigation.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Robinson, Bell and/or Nash is being asked to contact the nearest police station.
