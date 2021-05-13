Police intensify enforcement of COVID regulations in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here have intensified their enforcement of the Disaster Risk Management Act with an ongoing operation in which they are arresting people not wearing a mask in public spaces.

A vendor who identified himself as 'Sony' told OBSERVER ONLINE that despite the $100 cost for five masks, some people are not wearing them.

Yesterday the police arrested 29 people in the town of Mandeville for not adhering to the DRMA.

Kasey Williams