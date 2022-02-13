Police investigating Clarendon teen's death

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The Clarendon Police are probing the circumstances which led to the death of 16-year-old Javaed Moodie, of Top Halse Hall in the parish, on Saturday, February 12.

Reports are that about 9:00 pm, Moodie was at home with relatives when an explosion was heard. His older brother reportedly went to check and found him lying on the floor in his bedroom in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives have since seized a Glock firearm belonging to Moodie's brother as the probe continues.