Police investigating St Ann fire which claimed one victim

Police investigating St Ann fire which claimed one victimSaturday, March 26, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — Investigators in St Ann are now probing the circumstances surrounding a fire that claimed the life of a man in Old Folly, Discovery Bay on Friday.
Dead is Andrew Earle, otherwise called 'Kevin', of Jacks Lodge district in the community.
Reports are that about 7:30 pm, residents saw smoke and fire at the premises and alerted the police and the fire department.
During the cooling down operation, Earle's charred remains were seen among the debris.
The police said the scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.
