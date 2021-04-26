Police investigating cops' 'shotgun wedding'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the police's Corporate Communications Unit, says a photo being circulated on social media which shows a bride and groom posing with guns is now being investigated.

In the viral photo, the newlyweds — alleged to be police personnel— are seen holding an assault rifle and a handgun as they share a kiss. Other police personnel are also photographed behind them.

Lindsay confirmed with OBSERVER ONLINE moments ago that investigations are still underway.

The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau is leading the investigation.