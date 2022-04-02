Police investigating death of two teenagers in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica – Police investigators in Clarendon are still trying to establish a motive for the killing of two teenagers in the parish on Friday.

The bodies of the teens were discovered sometime in the afternoon with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

They have been identified as Jason White, also known as 'MJ', a 17-year-old student of Central High School and 19-year-old Lindon Brown, better known as 'Tickle', both residents of Sevens Heights in the parish.