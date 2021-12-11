Police investigating fatal shooting on Mannings Hill Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Constant Spring Police are investigating a shooting on Mannings Hill Road this evening that has left one man dead and a four-year-old boy injured.

According to preliminary reports, about 5:50 pm men travelling in a blue motor car opened gunfire on a group of men at a section of Mannings Hill Road.

The child and an unidentified man both received a shot to the head and were taken to hospital.

The man was pronounced dead and the boy admitted in serious condition.