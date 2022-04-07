Police investigating murder in Constant Spring

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Detectives assigned to the Constant Spring Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of an unidentified male whose body was found along Manor View Drive in St Andrew on Thursday, April 7.

The deceased is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 11 inches long. He is of Indian descent and was clad in a white merino and a pair of gray pants.

Reports from the police are that about 1:15 am, residents made reports of gunfire in the area. On the arrival of the lawmen, the body of the male was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Investigations continue.