Police investigating shooting death of 6-y-o by teen cousin

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – A 15-year-old has been named as the suspect in the shooting death of his six-year-old cousin in the parish yesterday.

Dead is Jadaine Miller of Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar.

Reports are that about 2:20 pm yesterday, Miller was in his yard, along with other children, and the teenager. The teen was playing with a gun, and in the process placed a round of ammunition in the firearm and fired it, hitting the little boy in his back.

The teen then ran from the yard.

Miller was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.