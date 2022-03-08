Police investigating shooting death of Clarendon man

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Investigators are still trying to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death of 32-year-old Sandrey 'Biggs' Sharrier, a resident of Race Course, Clarendon.

The unemployed man was found Tuesday morning with gunshots to his left eye, neck and upper body.

According to the police report, shortly after 1:00 am, residents reported hearing loud explosions. They began a search at daybreak and found Sharrier's body outside the back door of his house and called the police.

Sharrier, who lived on Fisher Road in Kemps Hill, was found lying on his back, clad in dark grey shorts and a long sleeved T-shirt.

The police say no motive has yet been established for his killing.